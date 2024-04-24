Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,659. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average is $122.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.