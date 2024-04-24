Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $225.00 at Evercore ISI

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.79.

TXN stock traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.40. 8,646,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.90. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

