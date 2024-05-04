First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,944,000 after acquiring an additional 618,920 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 617,925 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 55.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,215,000 after purchasing an additional 613,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

