Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. Silgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

