Wayfair’s (W) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.45.

Wayfair stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,825,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,874. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,156 shares of company stock worth $5,465,688 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 971,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wayfair by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

