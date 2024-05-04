Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Posts Earnings Results

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $184.44 million for the quarter.

Mistras Group Stock Up 2.3 %

MG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 71,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,810. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

