Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,537. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

