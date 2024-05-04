Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,088 shares of company stock worth $266,873,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.55.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.58. 3,711,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,301. The company has a market capitalization of $413.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

