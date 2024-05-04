Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,222 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 52.7% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,660,000 after buying an additional 838,651 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,093,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

