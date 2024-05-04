Stokes Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 7,625 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,300,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,668.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 126,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NOBL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. 433,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.