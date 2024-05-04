Stokes Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 7,625 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,300,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,668.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 126,602 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NOBL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.62. 433,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- About the Markup Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.