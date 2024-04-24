International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.10. 6,852,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,138. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.23.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

