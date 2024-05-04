Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.05 Million Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,169 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of AXIS Capital worth $27,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,760,000 after purchasing an additional 58,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 682,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

