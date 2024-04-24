Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 834,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,040. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

