Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after acquiring an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 177,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $191.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.63. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $196.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.