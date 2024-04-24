Bfsg LLC Sells 3,824 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. 19,651,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,843,398. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

