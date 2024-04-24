Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 616 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at $12,135,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DINO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 1,270,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

