Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$10.96

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.
SSRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSR Mining
Insider Activity
SSR Mining Price Performance
Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$7.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.71.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SSR Mining
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.