Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$10.96

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

SSRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$81,046.64. Also, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$316,040.62. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$7.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.71.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

