Bfsg LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,547,000 after buying an additional 2,798,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,627,000 after buying an additional 183,681 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 520,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,204,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 153,568 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS remained flat at $18.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,288. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

