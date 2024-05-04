Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $18.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PINE

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $203.35 million, a PE ratio of -373.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.