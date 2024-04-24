Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 394.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

