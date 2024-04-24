Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. 1,451,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,297. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WBS shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

