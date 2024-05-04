Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.