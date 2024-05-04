Barclays Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $230.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,989,254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

