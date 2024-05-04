Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 34.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.