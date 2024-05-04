Financial Survey: Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Britannia Bulk and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.4, meaning that its stock price is 1,840% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $499.27 million 0.69 $26.32 million $0.59 12.54

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 5.27% 8.54% 4.35%

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company's ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. It owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island.

