Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.73.

PTC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.50. The company had a trading volume of 415,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.62. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

