Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 1,189,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPRT

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,244.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,524 shares of company stock worth $1,113,438. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.