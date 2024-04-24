Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.47. 221,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

