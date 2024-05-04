Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

CTVA opened at $57.17 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

