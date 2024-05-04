1,913 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,913 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,649 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184,392 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,189,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

