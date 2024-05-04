Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes $313,000 Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.28% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLMI stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

