Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.03.

Shares of SHOP opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.54 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

