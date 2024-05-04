2,335 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 105.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $115.33 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

