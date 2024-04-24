JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $227,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,768. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

