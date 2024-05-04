The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $33.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 807,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.74% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $475,277. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

