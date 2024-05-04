Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.00.

Apple stock traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,224,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,692,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.57. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 153.25%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

