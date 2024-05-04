Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $216.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $216.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners cut Apple to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.00.

Apple stock traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,224,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,692,680. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 153.25% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

