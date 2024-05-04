Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0194 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $857.25 million and approximately $114.77 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,684.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.94 or 0.00731640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00129456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00042492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00199699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00103009 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,767,286,052 coins and its circulating supply is 44,085,419,329 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

