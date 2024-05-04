SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 128 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,324,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

