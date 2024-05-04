Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 416 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Arista Networks Stock Up 4.8 %
NYSE:ANET opened at $274.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.53.
Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.