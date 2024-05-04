dForce USD (USX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,810.63

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and $5,810.63 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00129000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011836 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,105,877 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97765771 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,239.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

