Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.