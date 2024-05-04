Summit Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

