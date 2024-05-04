Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $279.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.92.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

