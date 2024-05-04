Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PTN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

