Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.75. The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 58753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Slate Office REIT from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.22.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SOT.UN

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 5.6 %

About Slate Office REIT

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.