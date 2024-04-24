Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $56.94 and last traded at $57.14. 133,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 183,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

Specifically, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,918,749.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,245 shares of company stock worth $2,534,099. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Andersons Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

