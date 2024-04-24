NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 216,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,828,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

