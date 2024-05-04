United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 73.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

