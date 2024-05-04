Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

NYSE NOG opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $43.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

